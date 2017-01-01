 Product - www.eyeque.com



rollover to explore the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker

Meet your
personal vision tracker

The affordable way to test, track,
and correct your eye sight

woman looking through miniscope to test vision on mobile phone

Test Your Eyes


Attach the miniscope to your smartphone and launch the myEyeQue application.

Take a series of fun pixel-powered tests to determine your refraction measurement and generate your EyeGlass Numbers.
woman shopping online for eye glasses

Track Your Vision History


Your vision records are stored securely in the cloud and accessible from your EyeQue dashboard – view them anytime from your smartphone or computer.

Compare your vision history over time and share results with your doctor.

Here’s what our customers
are saying*:

“It’s a great product and seems to pick up on things like astigmatism etc very well. I am satisfied with the product and was shocked to see how close the numbers were to a current eye test by a professional.”

“I bought this from EyeQue. …It’s very easy to use and very accurate. …My optometrist said he couldn’t have done better. I say he couldn’t do it as well. I ordered my glasses online from Zenni Optical.”

“I love the idea of a personal eye exam. I don’t have a prescription so I don’t know how accurate it is but the results are what I guessed my results would be. It saves time and money and I can appreciate both of those things.

*Real testimony from customer experience survey

Want one?

Join the 3000+ Kickstarter backers



(dog not included)






Product Details
EyeQue device details

In the Box

EyeQue miniscope, quick start guide, miniscope band, storage case


Supported Smartphones

Apple

iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, SE


iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus


iPhone 7, 7 Plus


Samsung

Galaxy S4, S4 Active


Galaxy S5, S5 Active


Galaxy S6, S6 Active, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+


Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge


Galaxy S8, S8+


Galaxy Note 3


Galaxy Note 4


Galaxy Note 5


Galaxy J7 Prime


Galaxy A5(2016, 2017)


Google

Nexus 5, 5X


Nexus 6


Nexus 6P


Pixel, Pixel XL


Motorola

Moto G4, G4 Plus


Moto G5, G5 Plus


Moto X Force


Moto X Play


Moto X Style/Pure Edition(2015 or later)


Moto Z


Moto Z Play


Droid Turbo


Droid Turbo 2


Huawei

Honor 5X


Honor 6X


Honor 8


P9


Mate 9


LG

G3


G4


G5


G6


V10


V20


OnePlus

OnePlus One


OnePlus 2


OnePlus 3/3T


Sony

Xperia Z3


Xperia Z5


Xiaomi

Redmi Note 3


Redmi Note 4, 4X


Mi 4, 4i, 4S, 4C


Mi 5


HTC

HTC 10


ZTE

Axon 7


Supported Operating Systems

  • Android 4.x

  • Android 5.x

  • Android 6.x

  • Android 7.x

  • iOS 9.3 or above

Internet Connection

Smartphone must be connected to the Internet through WiFi or cellular service

myEyeQue Mobile Application

Download the app from Apple's App Store or Google Play *. Control the test by pressing the plus and minus buttons until the red and green lines overlap.

Download App

EyeQue is available on the App StoreEyeQue is available on the Google Play
EyeQue in FacebookEyeQue in TwitterEyeQue in LinkedinEyeQue in Youtube
Site Map
Home
Product
FAQ
About EyeQue
News
Press Kit
Contact Us
Shop
Sign In
Support
Terms
Privacy Policy
© 2017 EyeQue™ Corporation
EyeQue™ and the EyeQue logo are trademarks of EyeQue Corporation. All rights reserved. EyeQue’s products and services do not include any form of eye health exam. EyeQue provides users with a refractive tool which, when operated correctly, measures the user’s refractive correction. Results can be used to determine if corrective eyewear would be beneficial.