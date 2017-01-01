“It’s a great product and seems to pick up on things like astigmatism etc very well. I am satisfied with the product and was shocked to see how close the numbers were to a current eye test by a professional.”
“I bought this from EyeQue. …It’s very easy to use and very accurate. …My optometrist said he couldn’t have done better. I say he couldn’t do it as well. I ordered my glasses online from Zenni Optical.”
“I love the idea of a personal eye exam. I don’t have a prescription so I don’t know how accurate it is but the results are what I guessed my results would be. It saves time and money and I can appreciate both of those things.
In the Box
EyeQue miniscope, quick start guide, miniscope band, storage case
Supported Smartphones
Apple
iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, SE
iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus
iPhone 7, 7 Plus
Samsung
Galaxy S4, S4 Active
Galaxy S5, S5 Active
Galaxy S6, S6 Active, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+
Galaxy S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge
Galaxy S8, S8+
Galaxy Note 3
Galaxy Note 4
Galaxy Note 5
Galaxy J7 Prime
Galaxy A5(2016, 2017)
Nexus 5, 5X
Nexus 6
Nexus 6P
Pixel, Pixel XL
Motorola
Moto G4, G4 Plus
Moto G5, G5 Plus
Moto X Force
Moto X Play
Moto X Style/Pure Edition(2015 or later)
Moto Z
Moto Z Play
Droid Turbo
Droid Turbo 2
Huawei
Honor 5X
Honor 6X
Honor 8
P9
Mate 9
LG
G3
G4
G5
G6
V10
V20
OnePlus
OnePlus One
OnePlus 2
OnePlus 3/3T
Sony
Xperia Z3
Xperia Z5
Xiaomi
Redmi Note 3
Redmi Note 4, 4X
Mi 4, 4i, 4S, 4C
Mi 5
HTC
HTC 10
ZTE
Axon 7
Supported Operating Systems
Android 4.x
Android 5.x
Android 6.x
Android 7.x
iOS 9.3 or above
Internet Connection
Smartphone must be connected to the Internet through WiFi or cellular service
myEyeQue Mobile Application
Download the app from Apple's App Store or Google Play *. Control the test by pressing the plus and minus buttons until the red and green lines overlap.